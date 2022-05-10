Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
EAST stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.77.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
