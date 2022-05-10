Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROVR traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $5.30. 707,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Get Rover Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.