Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.03. 8,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.