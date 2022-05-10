Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 121000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

