Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,433,000.

DFIV opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

