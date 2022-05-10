Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. 11,246,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

