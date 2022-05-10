Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 150,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $46.38.

