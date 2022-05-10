Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

