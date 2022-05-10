Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

