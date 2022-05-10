Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,232 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.78 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

