Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 190,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

