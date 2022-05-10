Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78.

