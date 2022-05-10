Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.