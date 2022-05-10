Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

