Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70. Ryder System reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.57. 6,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

