SafeMoon Inu Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $105,759.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609234 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00107653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.39 or 1.99262363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.86 or 0.07343407 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

