Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives $1,280.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,280.00.

SFSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 1,280 ($15.78) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Safestore stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. Safestore has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

