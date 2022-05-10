Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.27 ($103.44).

ETR DHER opened at €25.64 ($26.99) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

