Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 410,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

