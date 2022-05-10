Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $305.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.69. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $298.62 and a 52 week high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

