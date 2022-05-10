Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.