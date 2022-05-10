Sasco Capital Inc. CT Invests $33.53 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,528,000. Realty Income comprises 3.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.12% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

