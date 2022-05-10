Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 212,210 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,210 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up 3.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.44% of Graphic Packaging worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $28,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 472.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,020,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 746,051 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

