Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 53,020 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,020 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 756,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

