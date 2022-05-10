Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,003. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

