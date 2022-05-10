SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 27th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBFG. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.