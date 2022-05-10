SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 27th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBFG. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.