Scala Market Capitalization Tops $987,064.67 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $987,064.67 and approximately $4,994.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00516925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00093658 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,267.28 or 1.96902298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

