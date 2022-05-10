Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $730,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 164,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,594,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

