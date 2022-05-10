Scotiabank Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.75

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMMPF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.