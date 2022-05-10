Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$730.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.22.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.