Scry.info 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,254.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $629,293.72 and $33,254.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

