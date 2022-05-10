Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.04. Approximately 10,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,088,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.15.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $81,829.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,457,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

