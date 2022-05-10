Secret Market Cap Tops $477.25 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00009234 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $477.25 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.00235887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00462499 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

