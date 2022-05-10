Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

