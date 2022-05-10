Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

