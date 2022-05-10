Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

