Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Barings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 211,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

