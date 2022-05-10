Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

