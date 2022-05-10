Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Hershey stock opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.