Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Copart by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

