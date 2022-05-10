Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

