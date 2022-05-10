Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE:TSN opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

