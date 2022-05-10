SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.90

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.90 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 7259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

