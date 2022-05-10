Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0021

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $641,499.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,951,544,821 coins and its circulating supply is 8,589,827,218 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

