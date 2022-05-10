SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,131 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of S traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 5,158,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

