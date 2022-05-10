Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.88. 150,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,878. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$33.42 and a 52-week high of C$39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.