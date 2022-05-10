Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.86

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 197355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.50.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

