ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $176.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -386.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,585 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

