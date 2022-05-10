Shore Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,463 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,773,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,052. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

