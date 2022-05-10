Shore Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 390 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

PAYX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. 2,248,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

