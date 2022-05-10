Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 206,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,549,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 184,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 501,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 2,368,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.